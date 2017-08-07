EU concerned over Poland reviving different retirement age for men and women

August 7, 2017 Poland AM

European Commission, is concerned that reintroducing a different retirement age for men and women in Poland could violate the bloc’s equality rules. “The Commission has concerns about the changes in the Polish statutory pension system which might be incompatible with EU law. Equal treatment between women and men is a key pillar on which our…

