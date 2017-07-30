EU court orders Poland to stop logging in Białowieża immediately

The European Court of Justice ordered Poland to immediately halt large-scale logging in the oldest parts of the primeval forest in Białowieża. According to the court, the logging should stop immediately as it could cause “serious and irreversible damage” to the forest, while both sides will argue their case in court, which could take years….



