EU grants visa-free travel to Ukrainians

The European Parliament with 521 votes for and 75 against, approved the bill to grant Ukrainian nationals visa-free travel to the EU. Ukrainians who hold a biometric passport will be able to enter the EU without a visa for 90 days in any 180-day period, for tourism, to visit relatives or friends, or for business…
Related Posts
-
Poland signs the Rome declaration...March 27, 2017
-
Poland threatens not to sign the Rome de...March 23, 2017
-
Former presidents issue letter to the cu...March 22, 2017
-
EU to suspend visa-free travel for the U...March 2, 2017