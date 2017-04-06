EU grants visa-free travel to Ukrainians

The European Parliament with 521 votes for and 75 against, approved the bill to grant Ukrainian nationals visa-free travel to the EU. Ukrainians who hold a biometric passport will be able to enter the EU without a visa for 90 days in any 180-day period, for tourism, to visit relatives or friends, or for business…



