EU orders Poland to stop lodging in Białowieża

The European Commission warned Poland that if it continues to lodge the protected Białoweża forests it will take it to court. Under the new Polish law it is allowed for state-owned company which manages Polish forests to lodge in the Białowieża, which was previously prohibited. Poland hopes to triple its revenue from timber harvesting. But…
