EU rejects Hungary, Slovakia refugee complaint. Szydło – we won’t change our stance

The European Court of Justice ruled that member states must accept their share of refugees, dismissing complaints by Slovakia and Hungary. “The mechanism actually contributes to enabling Greece and Italy to deal with the impact of the 2015 migration crisis and is proportionate,” the court said in a statement. After the verdict, the Commission said…
