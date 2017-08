The value of EU subsidy applications submitted by August 16 amounted to PLN 235.4 billion, according to data released by the Ministry of Development. Till mid-August, 20,873 contracts for the EU co-financed projects amounted to PLN 117.9 billion in EU subsidies.

Since the launch of the programs, 61,409 applications for co-financing of projects have been submitted for the total amount of PLN 377.9 billion, the ministry said.