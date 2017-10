The value of EU subsidy applications submitted by end-September amounted to PLN 252.2 billion, according to data released by the Ministry of Development. Till that day, 23,574 contracts for the EU co-financed projects amounted to PLN 131.5 billion in EU subsidies.

Since the launch of the programs, 65,034 applications for co-financing of projects have been submitted for the total amount of PLN 408.5 billion, the ministry said.