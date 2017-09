The value of EU subsidy applications submitted by September 24 amounted to PLN 250.6 billion, according to data released by the Ministry of Development. Till that day, 22,795 contracts for the EU co-financed projects amounted to PLN 128.8 billion in EU subsidies.

Since the launch of the programs, 64,538 applications for co-financing of projects have been submitted for the total amount of PLN 405.9 billion, the ministry said.