EU to fight double food standards

July 27, 2017 Poland AM

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday that the same food products should have the same ingredients throughout the whole European Union, signing with several CEE countries who are fed up with being sold the inferior products. “”I don’t like the idea that there would be some kind of second category in Europe,” Juncker…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts