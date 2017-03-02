EU to suspend visa-free travel for the US citizens?

March 2, 2017 Poland AM

The European Parliament has asked the European Commission to take necessary action to reintroduce visa requirement for US citizens visiting the EU. “The EU Commission is legally obliged to take measures temporarily reintroducing visa requirements for US citizens, given that Washington still does not grant visa-free access to nationals of five EU countries,” the resolution…

