EU with an ‘offer you cannot refuse’ to expand euro zone

The European Commission is working on an offer which will make adopting the euro more attractive to the EU members, European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said. “We will try to make a framework that is attractive enough, that is like, as they say in the movies, an offer you cannot refuse,” he…
Related Posts
-
Morawiecki: It’s not in our interest to ...May 18, 2017
-
Poland might join the euro zone in 10-20...March 16, 2017
-
Italy, the only euro zone economic loser...February 5, 2017
-
Mood in euro zone better than expected...January 30, 2017