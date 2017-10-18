Euro Styl expanding Idea estate in Gdańsk

Image: Euro Styl

Developer Euro Styl, part of the Dom Development group, has launched apartment sales in the latest phase of the Idea residential project in Gdańsk. On offer are 62 units in the B5 building of the scheme. Within the next few weeks, the company will also start selling a further 42 units located in the B6 building of the development. The Idea estate is located near the intersection of ul. Beniowskiego and ul. Śląska, and will comprise a total of almost 600 apartments in over ten buildings when fully developed. The B5 and B6 buildings are scheduled to be completed in November 2018 and June 2019 respectively.