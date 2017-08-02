Euro Styl launches large residential project near Gdynia

Image: Euro Styl

Developer Euro Styl, part of the Dom Development capital group, has launched apartment sales in the first phase of its Osiedle Beauforta residential project in Kosakowo municipality near Gdynia. On offer are 26 units in a three-story building, which are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2019. The Osiedle Beauforta scheme is expected to comprise a total of approximately 600 units in 24 buildings when fully developed. Euro Styl is one of the leading developers in the Tri-city. In June this year, Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed Dom Development, the largest developer in the Polish capital, acquired the company for PLN 260 million in order to expand to the Tri-city market.