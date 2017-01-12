Euro zone, Polish growth strong late in 2016

Industries across the euro zone increased their output in November, according to a Reuters report on Thursday. Germany ended the year with its strongest growth in five years, data showed on Thursday, pointing to an economic spurt that may be arriving earlier than some ECB policymakers expect. Euro zone industrial output surged 1.5 percent on…
Related Posts
-
Industrial production in Poland up sligh...December 14, 2016
-
GUS: industrial output decreases in Octo...November 22, 2016
-
Retail sales and industrial output up in...September 19, 2016
-
Eurostat: Industrial output up 0.9%...September 14, 2016