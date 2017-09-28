Eurocash faces long wait for UOKiK approval of Mila takeover

WSE-listed FMCG distributor Eurocash might wait at least six months to secure antitrust watchdog UOKiK approval to takeover Mila retail chain, according to the organization head Marek Niechciał. “Mila has 180 shops, we have to check whether it does not significantly infringe competition on all local markets. Such a proceeding lasts for at least half…
Related Posts
-
PGE planned EDF takeover a threat to com...September 17, 2017
-
Eurocash with a PLN 350 mln deal to buy ...September 17, 2017
-
Eurocash extends Mila takeover deadline...September 10, 2017
-
UOKiK with ‘major reservation’ on PGE ta...September 7, 2017