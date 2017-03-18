Eurocash pofit down 17.5% y/y, company plans to close 17 stores

The 2016 net profit of Eurocash fell by 17.5 percent to PLN 190.02, below market expectations of PLN 208 million. The company is planning to restructure its Eurocash Cash&Carry chain. Over the next two years it will close 17 stores, Polish Press Agency reported. Operational profit dropped by 15.6 percent, from PLN 294.5 million to…
