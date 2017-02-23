Eurocash Q4 profit below consensus

February 23, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed FMCG retailer had PLN 66.9 million attributable net profit in Q4 2016 year-on-year, 28 percent below expectations, the company’s Q4 financial report showed. Group sales were up up 12.3 percent y/y to PLN 569.2 million. “Particularly strong growth was recorded in sales to clients being members of partner and franchise systems supported by Eurocash…

