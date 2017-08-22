Eurocash to buy Mila supermarket chain

WSE-listed FMCG distributor Eurocash signed a letter of intent to buy 100 percent stake in the supermarket chain Mila, the company said in a market filing. Sellers are Argus Retail Holding, Elbrus investment fund, Robert Kasner, Robert Zaleski, and Stanislaw Sosnowski. Eurocash was granted the exclusive right to finalize the transaction until September 8, by…
