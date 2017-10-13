Euromonitor International invites the leading Polish companies to a free seminar in Warsaw

On the 25th October the company of strategic market research solutions Euromonitor International will organize a seminar, dedicated to the top level managers from FMCG companies, banking sector, governmental and trade organisations. Lina Sidorenke, Project Manager at Euromonitor International agreed to tell us more about the idea of ​​a British company to hold a seminar in Poland.

This year for the 2nd time Euromonitor International decided to organise a seminar in Warsaw. Why did you choose Poland?

– Euromonitor International is a global company providing strategic solutions in 100 countries. It has offices in 12 countries: London, Chicago, Tokyo, Singapore, Shanghai, Santiago, Cape Town, Bangalore, Sydney, Dubai, Sao Paulo and Vilnius. Our regional office in Vilnius is responsible for research and business development in Central-Eastern Europe.

Poland is one of the most important markets in Central European region; our clients are the leading companies in the country, that’s why we started to organize such an event in your country. We think Euromonitor International’s seminar is a great opportunity to gather and meet our clients in one place, share experience and opinions, thank them for one more successful year of our partnership and also to provide them an opportunity to network with each other.

What are the main topics to be discussed during the seminar?

– The topic of the event is “Retailing & FMCG: Reshaping Strategies in a Connected World“. This year the seminar will be especially interesting for retailers as well as representatives of various FMCG companies, including food, beauty and personal care, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. During the seminar, analysts from Euromonitor International will provide the latest news about megatrends, digital consumer preferences as well as up-to-date information of the main FMCG markets.

Three presenttions will be made during the seminar: Economic scenarios and their impact on FMCG industries in CEE region; Retailing – new concepts and changes in response to shifting consumer’s preferences; Megatrends – what is driving consumers globally and regionally? After each presentation invited guest speakers from such companies as Amrest, Orbico, Avon will share their opinion and comments.

It is very important to mention that attendees of the seminar will have the opportunity to network with each other and with representatives of Euromonitor International during coffee breaks and wine reception.

The 2nd annual free of charge Euromonitor International seminar will be held on the 25th of October from 13:00 to 18:00 at InterContinental hotel, Emilii Plater 49, Warsaw. More information and registration: http://go.euromonitor.com/polish-seminar