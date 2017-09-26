EuropaProperty announces short-list for 7th annual CEE Investment & Green Building Awards

The short-list for the upcoming 7th annual EuropaProperty CEE Investment & Green Building Awards, the region’s premier event dedicated to investment, development and sustainability throughout the region, has been announced. The eventual winners will be awarded on October 26th 2017 at the InterContinental Hotel in Warsaw, in front some of the region’s leading investment and real estate professionals.

The CEE Investment & Green Building Awards are dedicated to the evolving investment and sustainable development opportunities that are presenting themselves to the market in the region. In this way, this year’s CEE Investment & Green Building Awards presentation will feature the top performing investors and companies in the commercial real estate industry, as well as the leading office, retail and warehouse projects.

The full list can be found here: http://ceeinvestmentawards.com/en/news/489.

The semi-final results have been narrowed down from a field of over 500 nominated companies and projects to determine the semi-finalists. The final award winners will be chosen the evening before the awards gala by a group of active commercial real estate professionals with vast market experience, who have come together to form our Jury.

Preceding the networking evening, which includes opening VIP cocktail, dinner and the CEE Investment Awards presentation, EuropaProperty is organizing the one day Investment Summit. The day forum will feature panel discussions and presentations from some of the most active investors in office, industrial and retail space.

As with all EuropaProperty events, the CEE Investment & Green Building Awards and Investment Summit will pride itself on an unrivalled format that brings together top professionals in an environment conducive to offering the opportunity to meet and network with leading market players.