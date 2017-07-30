European Commission launches legal procedure against Poland over judiciary overhaul

July 30, 2017 Poland AM

The European Commission launched legal action on Saturday against what it sees as Polish government attempts to undermine the independence of judges, giving Warsaw a month to respond. The Commission is concerned about the discretionary power given to Poland’s minister of justice to prolong the mandates of judges who reach retirement age, as well as…

