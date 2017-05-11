European Commission to seek further dialog with Polish gov’t

Robyg to allocate more shares, enter new... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed residential developer Robyg is planning a private issuance of shares valued at up to 10 percent of the company’s capital. The funds raised through the issuance, which is expected to take place by the end of this yea...

Record demand and supply levels in wareh... The first quarter of this year was the best Q1 in the whole history of the warehouse property market in Poland, according to a recent report by JLL. The demand reached the record level of 855,000 sqm, with Silesia, Warsaw and Wrocław having seen the ...

Archicom expanding Na Ustroniu project i... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Archicom is to develop the second phase of its Na Ustroniu residential project in Wrocław, which will comprise three buildings with a total of 128 apartments. The new phase of the scheme is scheduled to be compl...

Nagel-Group to occupy 6,000 sqm at Panat... Logistics company Nagel-Group has leased more than 6,000 sqm of warehouse space at the Panattoni Park Poznań VIII logistics center, which developer Panattoni Europe is now developing in Komorniki near Poznań. Cushman & Wakefield represented the t...