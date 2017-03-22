European Parliament debate on Poland’s rule-of-law

MEPs debated in Brussels on possibility to introduce sanctions against Poland as a response to alleged rule-of-law violations. Spearheaded by the European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, discussion centered around the EU’s Article 7, which, if invoked, would strip Poland of voting rights and limit the EU funding, which according to him is a step…
