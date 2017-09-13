Eurostat: Employment in Poland increased by 1.9% in Q2

The employment rate in Q1 in Poland increased by 0.8 percent q/q. In Q1, the growth stood at 0.7 percent. In the last 12 months, the employment in Poland grew by 1.9 percent.

Throughout the EU, the employment increased by 0.4 percent q/q and 1.5 percent y/y.

Eurostat measures the harmonized employment rate as a percentage of people aged 15-74 who are unemployed, able to take up employment in the next two weeks, who have actively sought work in the last few weeks for all economically active people in the country. GUS uses similar criteria – however, its figures take into account people aged 16 to 64.