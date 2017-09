Seasonally adjusted industrial production in Poland increased by 6.4 percent year on year in July, according to data published by Eurostat.

Month-to-month, production decreased by 1.4 percent.

Throughout the European Union, seasonally adjusted industrial production increased by 3.1percent y/y and contracted by 0.3 percent m/m.

According to Central Statistical Office (GUS) data, the industrial production in July increased by 6.2 percent y/y.