Eurostat: January unemployment in Poland down

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Poland was 5.4 percent in January, compared with 5.5 percent a month earlier, the EU statistical office Eurostat said. This is a drop from January of 2015, when it was 6.7 percent. The pan-European statistics agency, which uses roughly the same criteria as Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS) to measure unemployment levels, stated that the number of unemployed people in Poland amounted to 930,000 in January. This compared with 949,000 a month earlier. Across the EU, the unemployment rate stood at 8.1 percent in January.

According to GUS data, the unemployment in January was at 8.6 percent.

Eurostat measures the harmonized unemployment rate as a percentage of people aged 15-74 who are unemployed, able to take up employment in the next two weeks, who have actively sought work in the last few weeks for all economically active people in the country. GUS uses similar criteria – however, its figures take into account people aged 16 to 64.