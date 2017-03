Nominal hourly labor costs in Poland grew by 5.4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2016, the EU’s statistics office Eurostat said in a data release. Wages grew by 5.4 percent and non-wage costs grew by 5 percent.

The biggest hike in labor costs was noted in construction sector – by 5.3 percent.

Throughout the EU, nominal hourly labor costs grew by 1.7 percent y/y in Q4 2016. In the euro area, labor costs increased by 1.6 percent.