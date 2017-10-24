Eurostat: public debt at 53.4% of GDP in Q2

Poland’s public debt in Q2 2017, calculated with the ESA2010 methodology, amounted to 53.4 percent of GDP, marking a 0.6 pp decrease from the 54 percent recorded in the first quarter of 2017, Eurostat stated. The figure is also slightly lower than the one recorded in Q2 of 2016, when it stood at 53.58 percent of GDP.
