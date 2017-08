The volume of seasonally adjusted retail trade in Poland grew by 4.6 percent year-on-year in June, according to a data release from the EU’s statistics office Eurostat. In month-on-month terms, it increased by 0.3 percent.

Throughout the EU retail trade increased by 0.4 percent m/m, and 3.1 percent y/y.

According to the Polish Central Statistical Office, retail sales grew by 6 percent y/y in June.