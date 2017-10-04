Eurostat: Retail sales up by 6.7% in August

The volume of seasonally adjusted retail trade in Poland grew by 6.7 percent year-on-year in August, according to a data release from the EU’s statistics office Eurostat. In month-on-month terms, it decreased by 0.7 percent. Throughout the EU retail trade remained unchanged in m/m terms, and grew by 2 percent y/y. According to the Polish…
