Eurostat: Unemployment in Poland drops in July

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Poland stood at 4.8 percent in July, compared to 5 percent the month before, the EU statistical office Eurostat said. This is a drop from June 2016, when it stood at 6.1 percent. The pan-European statistics agency, which uses roughly the same criteria as Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS) to measure unemployment levels, stated that the number of unemployed people in Poland amounted to 835k, compared with 860k a month earlier. Across the EU, the unemployment rate stood at 7.7 percent.

According to GUS data, the unemployment in July was at 7.1 percent.

Eurostat measures the harmonized unemployment rate as a percentage of people aged 15-74 who are unemployed, able to take up employment in the next two weeks, who have actively sought work in the last few weeks for all economically active people in the country. GUS uses similar criteria – however, its figures take into account people aged 16 to 64.