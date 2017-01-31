Eurostat: Unemployment in Poland fell to 5.9% in December 2016

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 5.9 percent in December 2016, compared to 6 percent in the previous month, the EU statistical office Eurostat reported on Tuesday. Across the EU, the unemployment rate in this approach amounted to 8.2 percent in December. Eurostat measures the harmonized unemployment rate as a percentage of people aged 15-74 who…
