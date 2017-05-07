Exact Systems mulls IPO

Business services firm Exact Systems plans a Q2 IPO on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, company’s deputy CEO Lesław Walaszczyk confirmed in a market filing. “The planned capital raise will help the intensive development on the currently covered markets and broadening geographical coverage by acquisitions on new markets,” he added. The company, which specializes in the…
