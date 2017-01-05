Exeter acquires logistics park in Szczecin

American investor Exeter Property Group has finalized its acquisition of the North-West Logistic Park warehouse and production complex in Szczecin in north-western Poland from Waimea Holding. Colliers International represented the buyer in the transaction whose value has not been disclosed. North-West Logistic Park comprises four buildings with a total of 64,000 sqm of space, which is currently fully leased out to tenants including KK Wind Solutions, InCom, Rohlig Suus Logistics, Ceva Logistics Poland, IQ Metal Polska, Mycs, My Trendy Phone, Żabka Polska, Cubic, PartyDeco, Animex Foods and HTM. Exeter Property Group, which has been active in Europe since 2015, is focused on investments in warehouse property, with Poland one of the markets that the company has on its radar.