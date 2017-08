Exillon Energy board of directors has decided to withdraw the company’s stock from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the company said in a market filing. “The board passed a resolution on the dematerialisation and withdrawal of ordinary shares of the company with a nominal value of $0.0000125 apiece from the WSE,” the statement said….



