Explosion caused Smoleńsk catastrophe – Parliamentary commission

According to a report released by the parliamentary commission set up to investigate the Smoleńsk plane crash, an on-board explosion has caused the distaster. “Much indicates that on April 10, 2010, an explosion took place on board of the government Tupolev plane,” commission expert Wacław Berczyński said, announcing latest findings. According to the commission, the…
