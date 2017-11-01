Exports in September up 8% y/y – KUKE

November 1, 2017 Poland AM

Exports from Poland increased in September by 8 percent y/y and by 7.5 percent m/m, according to export credit insurance corporation KUKE. According to KUKE’s forecasts, exports will increase by 10.4 percent for the entire 2017 reaching €196 billion. In 2018, the value could grow by another 8.4 percent to €212.4 billion….

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts