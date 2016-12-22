Exports of Polish sugar way up

Sugar exports increased to 373,000 metric tons, and in value to PLN 784.9 million between January and October of 2016, the Agricultural Market Agency (the ARR) said on Thursday. Imports also rose during the period, to 202,000 tons, according to the ARR press release. “Of our exports, 229,000 tonnes of sugar, which accounted for 61…
Related Posts
-
Development Ministry: declining global t...December 13, 2016
-
Head of PAlilZ trumpets Polish investmen...December 12, 2016
-
Polish audio products more valued abroad...December 2, 2016
-
Polish egg exports way upNovember 28, 2016