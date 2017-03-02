Exports on the rise January – KUKE

Euro-denominated exports in January increased by 12.2 percent y/y to €14.76 billion, the Export Credit Insurance Corporation (KUKE). “The last month of the year is usually focused on offloading the stock. Ordering new materials and products is on the backburner. January was usually the month when companies stockpile. Current statistics don’t reflect that. Data for November was better than expected, and the usual downturn in December was softer than usual,” KUKE said.

KUKE forecasts an 8 percent increase in euro-denominated exports and 9.3 percent increase in 2018.