Family 500+ program to cost PLN 24.5 billion this year

According to Labor Minister Elżbieta Rafalska, the Family 500+ program will cost up to PLN 24.5 billion this year, and hopes that next year, the cost will remain at same level, adding that the government do not plan any changes to the program at this moment. In 2016, starting from April when the scheme was…
Related Posts
-
Poland to spend PLN 23.1 bln on 500+ pro...April 4, 2017
-
Poland spent PLN 19 bln on Family 500+ s...March 8, 2017
-
Real household income grew by 5.9% in Q3...February 15, 2017
-
Women are not quitting jobs because of 5...February 8, 2017