Famur sells mining equipment for PLN 75 mln to Russia

February 14, 2017 Poland AM

Mining machinery producer Famur has signed a contract with Russian mine OOO “MMK – UGOL” for the delivery of a coal extraction mining machinery system worth €17.5 million (PLN 75.3 million), the company stated. The machinery will be delivered within 150 days of the advance payment of €2.625 million. Famur specializes in advanced technology high-efficiency mining solutions, especially…

