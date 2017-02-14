Famur sells mining equipment for PLN 75 mln to Russia

Mining machinery producer Famur has signed a contract with Russian mine OOO “MMK – UGOL” for the delivery of a coal extraction mining machinery system worth €17.5 million (PLN 75.3 million), the company stated. The machinery will be delivered within 150 days of the advance payment of €2.625 million. Famur specializes in advanced technology high-efficiency mining solutions, especially…
