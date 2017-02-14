Famur sells mining equipment for PLN 75 mln to Russia

First Property Group invests in Kraków o... Fund manager and investor First Property Group is, in conjunction with a club of investors, to acquire the Pilot Tower office building in Kraków for a total of approximately €23 million. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the second quart...

Record leasing activity in warehouse pro... Lease agreements for a total of more than three million sqm of warehouse space were signed in Poland in 2016, which is the best result in the history of the Polish market, according to the latest report by JLL. In the opinion of Tomasz Olszewski, the...

Orbis launches hotel operations in Bosni... WSE-listed hotel operator Orbis signed a franchise deal for a MGallery by Sofitel Tarcin Forest Resort&Spa hotel complex near Sarajevo in Bosnia. The resort has 55 rooms and nine villas.

CH Forum shopping center in Gliwice to b... The CH Forum shopping center in downtown Gliwice, which this year celebrates its tenth anniversary, will soon be thoroughly modernized. The modernization project, prepared by the renowned Chapman Taylor architectural studio and scheduled for completi...