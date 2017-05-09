Famur submits offer to buy Kopex

WSE-listed mining machinery firm Famur filed an offer to acquire 65.83 percent stake in rival Kopex for PLN 204 million, Famur said in a market filing. The offer assumes, that after the deal is finalized, Kopex will be split in two units, with one focused on machinery building, and the second on services. Famur expects…
