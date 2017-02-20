Famur with better than expected profit

WSE-listed mining machinery producer Famur posted PLN 26.2 million in net profit for Q4 2016, up from PLN 6.4 million recorder in Q4 2015, the firm’s financial report showed. The analysts predicted a PLN 24.5 million profit. For the full year, the profits stood at PLN 93.8 million, representing a 83 percent year-on-year increase. Revenue…
Related Posts
-
Famur sells mining equipment for PLN 75 ...February 14, 2017
-
PGO purchases KopexJanuary 26, 2017
-
Kopex with net loss of PLN 547 mln in H1...September 30, 2016
-
New agreement between Famur, Kopex and T...September 20, 2016