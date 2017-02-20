Famur with better than expected profit

February 20, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed mining machinery producer Famur posted PLN 26.2 million in net profit for Q4 2016, up from PLN 6.4 million recorder in Q4 2015, the firm’s financial report showed. The analysts predicted a PLN 24.5 million profit. For the full year, the profits stood at PLN 93.8 million, representing a 83 percent year-on-year increase. Revenue…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts