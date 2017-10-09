Famur with PLN 62 mln deal with PG Silesia

October 9, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed mining machinery producer Famur signed a PLN 62.6 million contract with coal miner PG Silesia for the delivery of a long-wall system, Famur said in a market filing. The system is to be completed by end-Q2 2018. “This is the third long-wall complex for the PG Silesia delivered by Famur in the last 6…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts