Famur with PLN 62 mln deal with PG Silesia

WSE-listed mining machinery producer Famur signed a PLN 62.6 million contract with coal miner PG Silesia for the delivery of a long-wall system, Famur said in a market filing. The system is to be completed by end-Q2 2018. “This is the third long-wall complex for the PG Silesia delivered by Famur in the last 6…
