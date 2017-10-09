FDA suspends clinical trials of Selvita’s leukemia drug

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered the suspension of clinical trials of the WSE-listed Selvita’s leukemia drug Sel24 following the patient’s death. The victim died following a stroke which was reported as “suspected serious unexpected adverse reaction” which according to the doctors conducting the study could “possibly be linked with the drug’s usage.” Selvita…
