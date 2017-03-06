Fiat to move Panda production to Poland – media

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is considering shifting manufacturing of its Panda city car to Poland, media reported. The company wants to move total Panda production to Poland where labor costs are cheaper and in turn increase the production of upscale models in its Italian factories. Panda is mostly manufactured in Pomigliano near Naples. Fiat wants to…
