Financial institution tax could be tweaked – FinMin

October 4, 2017 Poland AM

The Ministry of Finance is evaluating the tax on financial institutions and could amend it in the near future, deputy minister Paweł Gruza said. “We can tweak the tax to make it more neutral for the economy and the financial sector,” he explained. Currently, the tax has a flat rate on qualifying assets and is…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts