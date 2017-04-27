FinMin: 8.5 mln Poles filed their taxes online

April 27, 2017 Poland AM

As many as 8.57 million Poles have filed their annual personal income tax declarations online, the Finance Ministry said. Compared to last year, that figure is higher by nearly a million. Overall, last year some 8.4 million Poles filed their taxes online, which makes this year’s result a record-high. This year, just like in 2016,…

