FinMin: Debt financing reaches 46%

The level of debt financing after the March 2, bond tender, has reached 46 percent of this year’s financing needs, the Poland’s Finance Ministry said. This amount includes PLN 28.7 billion in bond issues, PLN 4.7 billion in bond conversion and PLN 13.4 billion from the bond conversion that occurred last year, as well as higher than expected resources at end-2016, which amounted to PLN 30.4 billion.

The debt needs for 2017 were estimated at PLN 168.7 billion.

Moreover, in 2017, Poland will have to buyback bonds worth PLN 70.5 billion.