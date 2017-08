The Ministry of Finance sold PLN 5.75 billion worth of bond swaps on auction on Thursday, acquiring PLN 5.5 billion bonds maturing in October this year, as well as in January and April 2018.

After the auction, the level of debt financing has reached 72 percent of this year’s financing needs, the Poland’s Finance Ministry said.

The debt needs for 2017 were estimated at PLN 168.7 billion.